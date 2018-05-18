FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 7:15 PM / in 3 hours

Governor says 10 dead, 10 others wounded in Texas school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA FE, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a high school attack he called “one of the most heinous” in the history of the state’s schools.

“It’s impossible to describe the magnitude of the evil of someone who would attack innocent children in a school,” Abbott told reporters. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm that as of this time there have been 10 lives that have been lost and another 10 that have been wounded.”

