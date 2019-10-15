Texas policeman charged with murder in shooting death of black woman: reports

Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron York Dean is seen in a booking photo at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. October 14, 2019. Tarrant County Jail/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - A white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas was charged with murder after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. by a single shot from officer Aaron Dean when he fired through a window into her home as she cared for her 8-year-old nephew.

Dean was responding to a call from a concerned neighbor who said Jefferson’s door was open.

Dean resigned on Monday before Fort Worth Police Chief Edwin Kraus could fire him.