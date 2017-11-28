FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas church shooting victim's family files first claim against U.S. Air Force
#U.S.
November 28, 2017 / 11:27 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Texas church shooting victim's family files first claim against U.S. Air Force

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Parents of one of the victims who died in the Nov. 5 shooting at a Texas church on Tuesday filed a claim against the U.S. Air Force.

The claim said the Air Force acted negligently when it failed to report the criminal record of Devin Kelly to a federal database that would have prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm.

Kelly killed 26 people and wounded more than 20 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
