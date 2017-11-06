Texas man grabbed his assault rifle, pursued church shooter: authorities

(Reuters) - A Texas man who heard shooting at his local church grabbed his assault rifle and opened fire on the gunman before flagging down a driver and pursuing the assailant as he fled, authorities said on Monday.

The site of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The local man, identified by media as Stephen Willeford, was at home on Sunday when he heard gunshots coming from across the road, at the First Baptist Church in rural Sutherland Springs, and ran outside with his rifle, Freeman Martin, Texas Department of Public Safety, told a news conference.

The man exchanged fire with the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, after he left the church, having killed 26 people. The local man shot Kelley, at which point the gunman dropped his assault rifle, jumped in a Ford Expedition vehicle and fled the scene, Martin said.

“This good Samaritan, our Texas hero, flagged down a young man from Seguin, Texas, and they jumped in their vehicle and pursued the suspect,” Martin said.

“During that pursuit he (Kelley) told his father he had been shot and did not think he was going to make it. Subsequently he shot himself,” Martin added.

Fred Milanowski, a special agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Kelley had two handguns as well as a Ruger 556 assault rifle used in the massacre. Twenty people were also wounded in the attack.