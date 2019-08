FILE PHOTO: Mourners take part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso U.S. in Ciudad Juarez. August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Sanchez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A top Mexican official on Sunday condemned a shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 20 people, including three Mexicans, calling for an end to rhetoric that incites “xenophobic barbarism.”

“The modern world can’t allow such acts of XENOPHOBIC BARBARISM, which don’t happen in a vacuum. CEASE completely the RHETORIC that incites them,” Jesus Seade, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, wrote on Twitter.