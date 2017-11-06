FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas church shooting suspect bought guns after checks: seller
November 6, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

Texas church shooting suspect bought guns after checks: seller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The man accused of killing 26 people at a Texas church bought two firearms from stores operated by a sporting goods chain in 2016 and 2017 after being approved in background checks, the company, Academy Sports & Outdoors, said on Monday.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church, the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“Both sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate further,” privately owned Academy Sports said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
