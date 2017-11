NEW YORK (Reuters) - Relatives of the gunman who killed 26 people in Texas sometimes worshipped at the church where he opened fire but were not there during Sunday’s attack, the local sheriff said on Monday.

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

“We know that his ex-in-laws or in-laws came to church here from time to time,” Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr. told CNN in an interview. “They were not here yesterday.”