May 18, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

As many as 10 people may have died in Texas school shooting: sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - As many as 10 people may have died, a majority of them students, in the latest U.S. high school shooting, according to the Texas sheriff for the county where a gunman opened fire in Santa Fe High School on Friday.

The suspected shooter, now in custody, was a student at the school, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, adding the campus is still considered an active crime scene.

“There are multiple fatalities. It could be anywhere between eight to 10,” he told a press briefing.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

