May 18, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump expresses 'sadness and heartbreak' at deadly Texas school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said a deadly shooting at a U.S. high school in Texas was heartbreaking and that federal and local authorities were coordinating in the wake of the gun attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks during the Prison Reform Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others,” Trump said at the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

