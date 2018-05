WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will travel to Texas to visit with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

The memorial for victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting lays outside the school as students return on the first day of class since the mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pu Ying Huang

Eight students and two teachers were killed at the Santa Fe High School near Houston when a teenaged student opened fire at the school earlier in May.