Factbox: Mother of three, army veteran, teenage boy among 20 killed in El Paso shooting

(Reuters) - A mother of three young children and her husband shielding a baby, along with an Army veteran and a teenage boy were among the 20 people killed on Saturday in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas that authorities are treating as a case of domestic terrorism.

People gather for a vigil a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A 21-year-old gunman, who was in custody, drove hundreds of miles from his Dallas-area home to carry out the carriage, authorities said. The FBI said late Sunday that the slayings appear to be a hate crime.

Authorities had not released an official list of all victims as of Sunday but family members, friends and local media outlets have identified them, as the news began to trickle out late Saturday and through Sunday.

Andre and Jordan Anchondo

Jordan Anchondo, a 25-year-old mother of three, along with her husband Andre were shot and killed while they shopped for school supplies. Jordan shielded the couple’s 2-month-old son Paul from the gunfire. The baby survived the shooting but suffered broken bones, media reported.

The couple had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Jordan had just dropped off her five-year-old daughter at a cheerleading practice, CBS News reported.

Fox News reported that Andre had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and other stone and had nearly finished building a new home for the family.

Arturo Benavides

Arturo Benavides, a 67-year-old Army veteran, was in the checkout line when he was shot, while his wife was in the restroom. He was well-known around the community, having worked as a bus driver for Sun Metro for years. He was “a strong-willed, caring, giving, and special person,” his niece Jacklin Luna said during an interview with Buzzfeed.

Javier Rodriguez

Javier Rodriguez, 15, was entering his sophomore year at Horizon High School in El Paso. He was a good student and loved soccer, Elvira Rodriguez, his aunt told USA Today. “He was such a loving boy,” she said in Spanish to the newspaper.

Angie Englisbee

Angie Englisbee, an 86-year-old grandmother, was also killed, relatives told media. Her son Will Englisbee told CNN that his brother last spoke to their mother by cell phone while she waited in line at Walmart, just minutes before the shooting.

Leo Campos and Maribel Hernandez

Leo Campos and Maribel Hernandez had just dropped off their dog at the groomers and then went shopping, family members told Fox News, saying police told them that both had died.

David Johnson

David Johnson, 63, also died, according to his family. Fox News reported online that the family said Johnson died protecting his wife and 9-year-old granddaughter.

Six Mexican Nationals

Sara Esther Regalado of Ciudad Juárez, and her husband, Adolfo Cerros Hernández of Aguascalientes were killed in the shooting.

Also killed were Jorge Calvillo García of Torreón, Elsa Mendoza de la Mora of Yepomera, Gloria Irma Márquez of Juárez and María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe of Chihuahua, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.