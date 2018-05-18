FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
May 18, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House looking at 'best ways to protect kids' in wake of shooting: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Friday said the Trump administration is continuing to explore “the best ways to protect kids across the country” in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sanders said that a school safety commission established by U.S. President Donald Trump after the shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in February had been “activated” and would meet next week.

Reporting by James Oliphant; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.