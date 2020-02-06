U.S.
February 6, 2020 / 7:41 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Accused El Paso mass shooter to face federal hate crime charges: source

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year will be charged later Thursday with hate crimes, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is the suspected shooter. He is already facing a capital murder trial and has pled not guilty. The hate crime charges he will now face will be announced by investigators in Texas Thursday evening, said a source who spoken on condition they not be named as they were not authorized to speak with the media.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Austin and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below