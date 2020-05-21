Active shooter 'neutralized' at Texas naval air station, one sailor hurt

(Reuters) - An active shooter at the Navy’s Corpus Christi air station in Texas has been “neutralized,” with one security force member injured in events that unfolded in the early morning hours, the Navy said on Thursday.

The shooting started at 6:15 a.m. CT (1115 GMT) and injured one sailor, who was in good condition and was expected to be released later on Thursday, said the U.S. Navy Information Office in a statement.

The station itself said in a post on Facebook that the base was on modified lockdown and that personnel should remain in place until the scene is declared safe.

The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to avoid the area.

At the same time, Texas A&M University, located nearby, asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows.

The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene.

Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three U.S. sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a U.S. sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.