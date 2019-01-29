At least three police officers shot in Houston

(Reuters) - At least three Houston police officers were shot on Monday as they attempted to serve a search warrant, the city’s mayor and local media said.
The suspect in the shooting was also down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a message on Twitter.
One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers’ Union president Joe Gamaldi said in a separate tweet.
Gamaldi’s tweet said five officers were shot and Sylvester said at least three officers had been struck by gunfire.
Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Osterman