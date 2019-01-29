U.S.
January 29, 2019 / 12:08 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

At least three police officers shot in Houston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least three Houston police officers were shot on Monday as they attempted to serve a search warrant, the city’s mayor and local media said.

The suspect in the shooting was also down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a message on Twitter.

One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers’ Union president Joe Gamaldi said in a separate tweet.

Gamaldi’s tweet said five officers were shot and Sylvester said at least three officers had been struck by gunfire.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below