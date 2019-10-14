Family demands prosecution after Texas woman killed by police inside her home

(Reuters) - The family of a 28-year-old black woman shot dead by a white male police officer inside her Fort Worth, Texas home called on Monday for an independent, federal investigation and swift prosecution.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed by a single shot from a police officer around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when he fired through a window into her home while responding to a call for a wellness check of those inside, police said.

“We demand justice for Atatiana Jefferson, for an independent, thorough and transparent process,” the woman’s sister Ashley Carr told a news conference, calling for a federal investigation and a “swift and appropriate prosecution.”

The unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the police department and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, police said. The officer is a “white male” with the department since April 2018, police said.

“Fort Worth needs to recuse itself from this investigation and bring in an outside agency,” family attorney Lee Merritt told reporters. “They need to make sure this officer is treated like any other criminal suspect in our criminal justice system.”

The Fort Worth Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Jefferson was shot dead the same month former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of shooting and killing unarmed black man Botham Jean inside his own apartment after she walked in and thought it was her home.

Jefferson died after a concerned neighbor called a non-emergency police line to say the door to her home was open, police said. Jefferson had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew before she was shot, according to Merritt.

“This man murdered someone; he should be arrested,” said the woman’s brother Adarius Carr.

Body camera video showed police approaching the house with flashlights, whispering to each other in the dark. As one officer looks through a bedroom window, he suddenly yells, “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” then fires. He does not identify himself as a police officer.

“We’re looking for this officer to not only be fired but we’re demanding that this officer be charged as well like the criminal that he is,” said community activist Cory Hughes.

Police entered the house and gave emergency medical care to Jefferson, but she died at the scene, officials said.