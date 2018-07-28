Five dead, including gunman, in Texas nursing home shooting: official

(Reuters) - Five people were shot dead, including the suspected gunman, in a Friday night attack at a Texas nursing home and the home of one of the people slain, city officials said.

Police in Robstown, Texas, outside Corpus Christi, responded to reports of an active shooter at a nursing home about 7 p.m. local time (midnight GMT), where they found two men and a woman dead, said Herman Rodriguez, city secretary, in a video interview with the Caller Times of Corpus Christi.

Officers later found two more bodies at a home connected to one of the people slain at the nursing home, Rodriguez said.

“We do feel the crimes are related,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez did not say whether the shooter took his own life.

No further details were available.