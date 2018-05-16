FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Five dead, one wounded in murder-suicide in Texas: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man opened fire inside a Denton County, Texas home on Wednesday, fatally shooting four people and wounding a fifth before killing himself, local media reported.

Fire officials in Ponder, 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Worth, told NBC 5 that five people were found dead inside the home and the shooter was among the dead.

Officials were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. local time, responding to initial report of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound but later learning multiple people with injuries were inside, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The call was initially reported as a burglary in progress, the newspaper said, citing Denton County Sheriff’s Captain Orlando Hinojosa.

One person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the newspaper said, citing Hinojosa.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

