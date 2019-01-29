U.S.
January 29, 2019 / 12:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Five police officers shot in Houston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five Houston police officers were shot on Monday as they attempted to serve a warrant, according to officials and local media.

Their conditions were not immediately disclosed. The site of the shooting was still an active crime scene, Houston police said in a message on Twitter, warning people to avoid the area.

A suspect in the shooting was down, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a message on Twitter.

The policemen were shot as officers from the Houston narcotics division served a warrant, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers’ Union president Joe Gamaldi said in a separate tweet.

Four officers who were shot were also hospitalized, Houston police said in a message on Twitter.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Bill Tarrant and Cynthia Osterman

