FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#U.S.
December 29, 2017 / 11:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gunman kills two at Houston garage, takes his own life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A former worker at a Houston auto repair shop fatally shot two employees on Friday and then committed suicide, Houston police said.

“The two people he shot were found dead on the scene,” Houston homicide Detective D. Crowder said by telephone.

The gunmen fired on the two employees, exited the shop and killed himself in a nearby yard. The incident unfolded in a manner of minutes, police said.

The identities of the victims and the shooter have not been released.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.