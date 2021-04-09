Gunman kills 1, wounds 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

(Reuters) -A gunman opened fire on Thursday at the cabinet making business in Texas where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was taken into custody in the latest of several mass shootings in the United States over the past three weeks.

Four of those wounded in the shooting rampage at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas, were in critical condition in hospital, the police department said on Twitter.

The suspect was not immediately identified, although Bryan police said he worked at Kent Moore Cabinets. Investigators said they did not yet know what motivated the deadly outburst of workplace violence.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said that a state trooper was among those hurt in the shooting and said the state would assist in prosecution of the gunman.

Bryan, a town of about 87,000 residents and the seat of Brazos County, is a short drive from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

The rampage is the latest in a string of more than a half-dozen deadly mass shootings across the United States since mid-March.

Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy in Orange, California.

On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life.

Hours before the shooting in Texas, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in U.S. gun violence in recent years.