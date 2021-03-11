Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Houston Police says three people killed in shooting

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and a fourth person was wounded and taken to hospital after a shooting in Houston, police said early on Thursday.

“Homicide/Shooting: 6000 Ranchester. Four victims shot. Three deceased. One transported to area hospital,” Houston Police said in a tweet.

No suspect was identified after the shootings late Wednesday, Officer Richard Gunke of the Houston Police Department told the New York Times newspaper. A motive was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

