Police officer resigns after shooting dead Texas woman in her home

(Reuters) - A white Fort Worth, Texas police officer has resigned after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, the city’s police chief said on Monday.

The officer, Aaron Dean, would have been fired on Monday had he not resigned beforehand, Fort Worth Police Chief Edwin Kraus told a news conference.

“Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies including our use of force policy,” said Kraus. “Despite his resignation, the officer still faces criminal charges from the major case investigation.”