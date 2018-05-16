FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
May 16, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas murder-suicide leaves five dead, including three children

Suzannah Gonzales

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot three children and his ex-wife’s boyfriend inside a Ponder, Texas, home on Wednesday, before shooting and killing himself, the sheriff’s department said.

His ex-wife was also wounded in the shooting, said Captain Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The ex-wife is the mother of the three children, Hinojosa said. Hinojosa said he did not know the identity of the children’s father.

Officials were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. local time, responding to a possible burglary in progress, Hinojosa said.

Ponder fire officials took the woman to a local hospital, Hinojosa said. Her condition is not known, he said.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.