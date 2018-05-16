Texas murder-suicide leaves five dead, including three children

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot three children and his ex-wife’s boyfriend inside a Ponder, Texas, home on Wednesday, before shooting and killing himself, the sheriff’s department said.

His ex-wife was also wounded in the shooting, said Captain Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The ex-wife is the mother of the three children, Hinojosa said. Hinojosa said he did not know the identity of the children’s father.

Officials were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. local time, responding to a possible burglary in progress, Hinojosa said.

Ponder fire officials took the woman to a local hospital, Hinojosa said. Her condition is not known, he said.