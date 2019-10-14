Texas police officer faces charges after killing black woman in her home

(Reuters) - A white Fort Worth, Texas police officer has resigned and faces criminal charges after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, the city’s police chief said on Monday.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed by a single shot from officer Aaron Dean on Saturday when he fired through a window into her home while responding to a call for a wellness check, police said.

“Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy and unprofessional conduct,” Fort Worth Police Chief Edwin Kraus told a news conference. “Despite his resignation, the officer still faces criminal charges from the major case investigation.”

Jefferson’s family on Monday called for a federal investigation of her death and Dean’s swift prosecution.

“This man murdered someone; he should be arrested,” said the woman’s brother Darius Carr.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the city would bring in a third-party panel of national experts to review the police department’s actions.

Kraus said police had presented a preliminary case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the officer’s actions for possible civil rights violations.

Jefferson was shot dead the same month former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of shooting and killing unarmed black man Botham Jean inside his own apartment after she walked in and thought it was her home.

Jefferson died after a concerned neighbor, identified as James Smith by Price, called a non-emergency police line to say the door to her home was open, police said. Jefferson had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew before she was shot.

Body camera video showed police approaching the house with flashlights, whispering to each other in the dark. As one officer looks through a bedroom window, he suddenly yells, “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” then fires. He does not identify himself as a police officer.

Police entered the house and gave emergency medical care to Jefferson, but she died at the scene, officials said.