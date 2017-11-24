Texas state trooper killed in traffic stop, suspect on the run

(Reuters) - A Texas state trooper was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in a rural county south of Dallas on Thursday, leading to a manhunt and further gunfire after officers encountered the suspect 125 miles (200 km) south, officials said.

Darbrett Black of Texas, a suspect in the shooting of a Texas state trooper, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters November 23, 2017. Navarro County OEM/Handout via REUTERS

The shooting took place in Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 km) south of Dallas, and the suspect was later spotted in Waller County, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Houston.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dabrett Black, and said he had left the scene in a gray Chevy Malibu.

Waller County sheriff’s deputies appeared to have him surrounded near Prairie View, according to radio dispatch chatter.

“The suspect drove into Waller County, located by a Waller County Deputy, shots have been fired in the area of Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE AREA. WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED!!!” the Waller County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, whose officer was killed, had no immediate comment.

“Contact law enforcement if spotted and do not approach,” warned officials in Navarro County, which is just north of Fairfield, part of Freestone County.

A Texas DPS helicopter and Waller County deputies were in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of a brother in blue,” Waller County said.

Officers in Waller County described their pursuit using night-vision goggles and lasers to pinpoint his position.

“He’s moving between the hay bails. He has good cover. He has good concealment,” one officer said.

They were uncertain whether he was armed with a long gun and were maintaining a perimeter until a SWAT team could arrive, according to the police radio.

“We got this guy. We’ve got eyeballs on him. Let’s take our time and get him on our terms, not on his terms,” another officer said.