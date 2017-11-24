Texas state trooper killed in traffic stop, suspect on the run

(Reuters) - A Texas state trooper was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in a rural county south of Dallas on Thursday, leading to a manhunt and further gunfire after officers encountered the suspect near Houston, officials said.

The shooting took place in Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 km) south of Dallas, and the suspect was later spotted 125 miles (200 km) farther south in Waller County.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dabrett Black, and said he had left the scene in a gray Chevy Malibu.

“The suspect drove into Waller County, located by a Waller County Deputy, shots have been fired in the area of Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE AREA. WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED!!!” the Waller County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, whose officer was killed, had no immediate comment.

“Contact law enforcement if spotted and do not approach,” warned officials in Navarro County, which is just north of Fairfield, part of Freestone County.

A Texas DPS helicopter and Waller County deputies were in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of a brother in blue,” Waller County said.