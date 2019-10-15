Texas woman killed by officer picked up gun after hearing noises

(Reuters) - A Texas woman was shot dead by a Fort Worth police officer in her home after she heard noises outside, picked up a handgun and pointed it at a window, the officer’s arrest warrant showed on Tuesday.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew around 2:30 am on Saturday when she heard sounds in her backyard, according to the warrant for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean’s arrest for alleged murder.

The noises were Dean, 34, and his partner creeping around the back of her home, without announcing their presence, after they were called to investigate why her front door was open.

Dean resigned on Monday before he could be fired for breaching a string of police policies by shooting Jefferson dead with a single shot through a bedroom window, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

Jefferson’s death brought outraged calls for an overhaul of the Fort Worth Police Department, whose officers have shot dead seven people in under six months, according to the family’s lawyer Lee Merritt.

“She heard noises coming from outside, and she took her handgun from her purse,” the warrant said Jefferson’s nephew Zion told police.

“Jefferson raised her handgun, pointed it toward the window, then Jefferson was shot and fell to the ground,” the warrant recounted the nephew as telling police, adding that his aunt yelled out in pain.

Dean’s partner, identified as Officer L. Darch, said Dean shined his flashlight into the bedroom and she could see Jefferson’s face when he shot her.

Kraus said there was “absolutely no excuse” for Jefferson’s death, which he said had “eroded the trust we have built with the community.”

“It makes sense she would have a gun if she felt threatened or if there was someone in the backyard,” Kraus said, ending a press conference after eight minutes as he grew emotional talking about the impact the killing has had on police morale.

Fort Worth has called on independent experts to evaluate the police department after the shooting.

FILE PHOTO: Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron York Dean is seen in a booking photo at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. October 14, 2019. Tarrant County Jail/Handout via REUTERS.

Jefferson was killed the same month another white former Texas police officer, Amber Guyger, was convicted of murdering Botham Jean, a black man, as he sat in his home eating ice cream.

Jefferson’s family called for the swift prosecution of Dean, who was arrested on Monday and posted $200,000 bail overnight.

“#AtatianaJefferson deserved to live in a world where she was safe from brutality playing video games in her home with her nephew,” Merritt tweeted.