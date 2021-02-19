Factbox: Over 157,000 in Texas still without power from winter storm

FILE PHOTO: Guyler Antoine rests at a shelter run by the Salvation Army after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Plano, Texas, U.S. February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

(Reuters) - Over 157,000 homes and businesses in Texas were still without power early Friday after brutally cold weather this week froze natural gas pipes and forced dozens of power plants to shut, forcing the state’s grid operator to impose rotating outages, according to local utilities.

That is down from over three million customers out on Wednesday and over four million out on Tuesday.

Oncor, the utility that currently has the most outages, said on Thursday that increased generation and stable demand has allowed the company to cease controlled, or rotating, outages.

Oncor said on its website that most of the remaining outages were due to storm damage. The company said on Friday that it expects to restore power to most of those without service by early Sunday.

AEP, the utility with the second most outages, said on its website that it expects to restore power to 95% of all customers by the end of the day on Friday.