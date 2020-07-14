Texas county approves tax subsidies for new Tesla vehicle factory

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - A central Texas county that includes Austin on Tuesday approved a plan to provide millions in tax subsidies to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) if it builds a $1.1 billion vehicle factory in their community.

A majority of commissioners in Travis County voted in favor of providing the electric carmaker with a tax rebate worth at least $14.7 million. One commissioner abstained after asking for a week’s delay.

That brings the total amount of tax rebates to nearly $65 million after the nearby Del Valle school district, which includes the proposed factory site, approved a $50 million incentive on Thursday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The electric carmaker to date only has a single vehicle manufacturing plant in California and has said it wants to start building a large second plant in the southwestern United States as early as the third quarter of this year..

The proposed plant would build Model Y sport utility vehicles and Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck.

Commissioners in favor of the agreement decided to move forward after a representative of Tesla said executives of the electric auto maker had met with the governor of a rival state, without naming the state.

The city of Tulsa in Oklahoma has also been campaigning for Tesla to choose it as the location for its new plant.