Texas police seek mystery woman spotted in video with wrist restraints

(Reuters) - Texas authorities were searching on Tuesday for a partially dressed woman who briefly appeared in security camera footage with broken restraints dangling from her wrists before she vanished in a suburban subdivision.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood about 50 miles north of Houston after the woman rang a resident’s doorbell at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 and walked away, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

“There are no missing person’s reports from the area that match this individual,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a notice posted on social media.

The video, which was widely shared online, showed the woman, who appears to be white with long dark hair, approaching the door in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision of Montgomery wearing only a torso-covering T-shirt. She had broken what appeared to be restraints attached to each wrist.

Deputies, who are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the woman, have also reviewed surveillance video from surrounding homes and businesses, the Sheriff’s Office said.