FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon is a potential customer, says Textron aviation chief
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in 31 minutes

Amazon is a potential customer, says Textron aviation chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Textron Inc sees Amazon.com Inc as a potential customer, the head of the company’s aviation business told CNBC on Tuesday, given the increased need for freight and transport with a booming ecommerce industry.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

“We see the whole freight industry as something that is going to double in the next 15 years, so we are investing in that market,” Textron aviation chief executive, Scott Ernest, said.

Textron makes the Beechcraft and Cessna jets and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

Logistics companies have seen a surge in ecommerce packages over the last decade, especially during the holiday season.

FedEx Corp on Tuesday agreed to buy some of Textron’s newly-launched Cessna SkyCourier 408.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.