Textron sees final certification of Longitude jet in second quarter

(Reuters) - Textron Inc said on Wednesday it expects the final certification of its newest Longitude business jet in the second quarter of 2019, after it was delayed for several months.

The company is expecting major revenue growth in 2019 from the sales of the Longitude jet and said deliveries of the aircraft would begin in the third quarter of this year.

“We continue to coordinate closely with the Federal Aviation Administration as our engineer group works to complete the underlying documentation that is required under the FAA’s design assurance process,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Donnelly said.