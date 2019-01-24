Textron beats profit estimates on higher aircraft deliveries

FILE PHOTO - A view of the jet assembly line at a Cessna manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle/File Photo

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast 2019 net income above analysts’ estimates, boosted by higher demand for its Cessna business jets and turboprop planes.

Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters, said it delivered 63 business jets in the fourth quarter, up from 58 a year earlier. Turboprop aircraft deliveries rose to 67 units from 45.

That helped drive a 12 percent rise in revenue at the company’s main aviation unit.

Business jet demand is recovering in the United States, thanks to a strong economy and a tax windfall handed to Corporate America by President Donald Trump last year.

Textron said it expects 2019 profit of $3.55 per share to $3.75 per share, surpassing the average analyst’ estimate of $3.49 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reported net income of $246 million, or $1.02 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 29, compared with a year-earlier loss when it booked a tax-related charge.

Excluding items, Textron earned $1.15 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 98 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue fell about 6.6 pct to $ 3.75 billion.