Textron blames Arctic Cat acquisition for profit shortfall, shares drop

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to lingering problems in its industrial products business, which houses the recently acquired all-terrain vehicle maker Arctic Cat.

The company’s shares fell as much as 11 percent, as investors worried that the maker of Cessna business jets was struggling to integrate a business that accounts for nearly a third of its total revenue.

On a conference call discussing third-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said Textron was one year behind schedule on booking gains from the Arctic Cat acquisition, pointing to poor management of the business.

“Obviously, we went into this expecting to be able to generate accretion in year one. That’s not going to happen,” Donnelly said.

Related Coverage Textron says Arctic Cat acquisition hurt third-quarter profit

“When you have something like that going on at the business, it creates enough chaos that drives down the operating performance in total.”

Revenue at the aviation unit, the company’s biggest business, also fell about 2 percent, due to stagnant Cessna deliveries and a slump in turboprop sales.

But that was dwarfed by a 10.7 percent fall in sales to $930 million in the industrial products unit, pulling down overall revenue well below the average analyst estimate.

Textron last week replaced Kevin Holleran, who was in charge of Arctic Cat’s parent unit, with Scott Ernest, the head of the company’s aviation business.

“The industrial business has disappointed for the last few quarters, and this quarter was no exception,” J.P.Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said.

The company said it expected to see a healthier fourth quarter for the industrial business, as the unit now has a “very good team in place” to recover lost ground.

Textron said backlog in the aviation business rose to $1.8 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 29 from $1.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Business jet demand is recovering in the United States, thanks to a tax windfall handed to corporate America by President Donald Trump in January.

The company narrowed its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $3.20 to $3.30, from $3.15 to $3.35.

Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 14.5 percent this year, outperforming a 5.1 percent increase in the S&P 500 index .SPX.