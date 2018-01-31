Textron reports lower-than-expected quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Textron Inc’s (TXT.N) fourth-quarter adjusted profit missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower sales in its aviation business, the company’s biggest.

The Cessna business jet maker said it expects 2018 earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.15, and revenue of $14.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting 2018 earnings of $3.01 per share on revenue $14.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Textron said sales in its aviation business fell 3 percent to $1.39 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30.

The company reported a net loss of $106 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $214 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Textron recorded charges of $1.14 per share related to restructuring and changes in the U.S. tax code.

On an adjusted basis, Textron earned 74 cents per share, lower than the 77 cents expected by Wall Street.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to $4.02 billion, but was below Wall Street expectation of $4.12 billion.