Textron to increase the number of Boeing 737 MAX simulators in production

(Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) will increase the number of 737 MAX simulators in production, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after Boeing Co (BA.N) recommended that pilots undergo training in a simulator replicating the model before flying the grounded plane.

“We are going to increase the number of MAX simulators we have in production,” Chief Executive Scott Donnelly told analysts. He added that he continues to see order interest and “a little bit of an upside on the number of MAX sims.”

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes and cannot return to service until regulators approve software changes and training plans.

Textron’s TRU training division competes with Montreal-based training specialist CAE Inc (CAE.TO).

Donnelly declined to comment on reports of Textron as a possible buyer for Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) corporate plane-making business.

Rhode Island-based Textron, which makes Cessna business jets, has been floated by some analysts as a logical buyer amid reports that the Canadian plane and train maker is weighing additional asset sales to pay down debt and fortify its balance sheet.

“We see the articles and hear all the noise but we would not comment on any M&A activity,” Donnelly said.