(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will buy digital magazine service Texture, which lets users read titles for a monthly subscription fee, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China on July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Texture is owned by Next Issue Media, a joint-venture between Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corp (MDP.N), News Corp (NWSA.O) and Rogers Media.