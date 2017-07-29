France's TF1 pulls plug on SFR clients, deepening rights dispute

PARIS (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 Group said on Saturday it had instructed telecoms operator SFR to remove TF1 channels from its internet TV offering, escalating a dispute over distribution rights.

TF1, squeezed by new rival channels and a weak advertising market, is demanding that telecoms and cable operators begin paying to distribute its namesake free-to-air channel, the most watched in France, as well as others owned by the group.

The TV group, controlled by Bouygues, said SFR was no longer authorized to offer TF1, the My TF1 catch-up service or several other channels to its 6 million fixed-line clients after their existing agreement expired on Friday.

"We note that Numericable-SFR is continuing to distribute these channels commercially with no contract," TF1 said in a statement, vowing to use "all necessary legal means to uphold our rights".

The My TF1 service was no longer available on SFR boxes, after the broadcaster withdrew access.

TF1 argues that telecoms operators should pay for channels that bring them clients and revenue, which in turn helps them compete for expensive sporting broadcast rights.

In a strongly worded response, SFR accused TF1 of "hostage-taking" and criticized the group for taking unilateral action without waiting for the outcome of appeals underway against its payment demands.

SFR, owned by Altice, has asked France's CSA broadcasting authority to intervene, while rival Orange is contesting the legality of TF1's stance in court.

"This would be the first time a TV company was paid for the distribution of its free-to-air channel since the creation of cable and ADSL (broadband)," SFR said on Saturday.

The open spat follows failed negotiations over a new paid-for "TF1 Premium" offering in which the broadcaster is proposing to include its free-to-air channels along with enhanced catch-up viewing services and other content.

The SFR-TF1 distribution agreements had already been extended by several months as the companies sought to resolve the dispute. In a message to employees, TF1 boss Gilles Pelisson said he remained open to an "equitable agreement" with SFR.

Separate discussions are continuing with Orange, Free, Canal+ and Bouygues Telecom.