FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 7, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai Airways to undertake maintenance of Rolls-Royce engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI.BK) will undertake maintenance and repair of Rolls-Royce Trent engines and expects additional revenue of up to 5 billion baht ($156.6 million) in 2020 from the business, the carrier said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The airline became an authorized maintenance center for Rolls-Royce and will spend 1 billion baht in 2018-2019 to expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Don Muang airport.

The facility will have the capacity to repair over 30 Rolls-Royce Trent engines each year once operational, executive vice president of Thai Airways’ technical department, Surachai Piencharoensak, told reporters.

    Thai Airways could expand maintenance and repair capacity of Trent 700 and Trent 1000 engines to meet regional demand and could develop a joint business together, acting President Usanee Sangsingkea said in a statement.

    Thai Airways operates around 80 wide-body aircraft, with more than 50 using Rolls-Royce engines.

    Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; additional reporting Jaime Freed; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.