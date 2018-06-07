Thai Airways to undertake maintenance of Rolls-Royce engines

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl (THAI.BK) will undertake maintenance and repair of Rolls-Royce Trent engines and expects additional revenue of up to 5 billion baht ($156.6 million) in 2020 from the business, the carrier said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The airline became an authorized maintenance center for Rolls-Royce and will spend 1 billion baht in 2018-2019 to expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Don Muang airport.

The facility will have the capacity to repair over 30 Rolls-Royce Trent engines each year once operational, executive vice president of Thai Airways’ technical department, Surachai Piencharoensak, told reporters.

Thai Airways could expand maintenance and repair capacity of Trent 700 and Trent 1000 engines to meet regional demand and could develop a joint business together, acting President Usanee Sangsingkea said in a statement.

Thai Airways operates around 80 wide-body aircraft, with more than 50 using Rolls-Royce engines.