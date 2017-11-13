Thai Airways swings to third quarter operating profit; sees rising competition

BANGKOK (Reuters) - National carrier Thai Airways International PCL (THAI.BK) swung to a quarterly operating profit, but warned competition was likely to intensify after a U.N. body last month removed a ban on new international flights by Thai-based carriers.

FILE PHOTO: Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thai Airways, 51 percent owned by the government, swung to an operating profit of 739 million baht ($22.33 million) for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a 836 million baht loss a year ago. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 46.9 billion baht.

The airline benefited from increased passenger traffic and a strong cargo market during the quarter.

“However, the competition between airlines is likely to be more intense, both through the opening of new routes and shortages of aviation personnel, such as pilots, flight attendants, engineers and technicians,” it said in a statement.

The U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization lifted the red flag against Thailand over safety concerns in October, allowing Thai-based carriers to add new international routes.

Thai Airways said the move was expected to increase the number of foreign tourists coming into the country, especially on charter flights.

The carrier said it planned to add frequencies on flights from its Bangkok hub to Brussels, Oslo and Auckland and to expand south-east Asian routes flown by budget arm Thai Smile.

In the three months to September, the airline’s capacity increased by 7.9 percent and it filled 78.2 percent of its seats, up 4.7 percentage points from a year earlier.

However, the yield, a measure of ticket prices, fell by 7.5 percent over the period.

Due to impairments on older aircraft and foreign currency exchange losses, Thai Airways reported a net loss of 1.8 billion baht for the quarter, wider than the 1.6 billion baht net loss a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Expenses rose 2.7 percent as jet fuel prices spiked and the Thai government began taxing jet fuel for domestic routes.