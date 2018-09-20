Thai airways to take three months to review $3 billion jet order: chairman

BANGKOK (Reuters) - National carrier Thai Airways will take three months to review its jet order after the government sent the plans back for review, the carrier’s chairman said on Thursday.

Thai Airways’ previous plan for the order of 23 new jets will be reviewed by its new leadership team, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who is part of the new team, told reporters at a news conference.

“The plan we are reviewing may not be 100 billion baht ($3.1 billion) ... it does not have to be 23 jets. We have to come up with new synergies, routes and network,” Ekniti said.

The three-month period was set by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, he added.

Ekniti and Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham took up the top posts at the struggling national carrier after the plans had already been submitted by previous leadership.