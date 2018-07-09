FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Health of remaining five inside Thai cave 'still good': head of mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The health of five people still trapped inside a flooded Thai cave was “still good”, the head of the rescue mission said on Monday, after confirming that four more boys were brought out safely from the cave complex.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, former governor of Chiang Rai province and the head of the rescue mission, attends a news conference after resuming the mission to rescue a group of boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 12-member soccer squad and their coach were trapped inside the Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks. Eight have been rescued so far in an operation that began on Sunday.

“We have helped four more children today,” said rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn.

He said rescuers would resume an operation to retrieve a remaining five people in about 20 hours’ time.

“The health of the remaining five people inside the cave is still good,” Narongsak said.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.