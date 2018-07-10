Officials say Thailand's rescued boys in good health, hungry

BANGKOK/CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - All eight boys rescued so far after spending two weeks trapped in a Thai cave are in good health overall and the first four rescued boys are eating well, Thailand’s health ministry permanent secretary said on Tuesday.

Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health (C) speaks during a news conference at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

“All eight rescued boys today are in good health, none have a fever,” Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, permanent secretary of the ministry of public health, told a news conference in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand.

However, Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector general of the public health ministry, said preliminary blood checks indicated “all kids showed signs of infection”. The group would be kept under observation in hospital for a week.