Medic, all navy divers out of Thai cave after successful rescue

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - The Thai army sent more than 1,000 personnel to help in the rescue of a soccer team and its coach trapped in a flooded cave, the head of the operation said on Tuesday.

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn (2L) greets journalists during his news conference near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rescuers freed the last four of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from the cave on Tuesday, a successful end to a mission that gripped the world for more than two weeks.

A medic and all navy SEAL divers had also left the cave safely, said chief of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakorn.