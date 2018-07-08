FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
July 8, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four boys have exited Thai cave: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Four boys have exited a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, a senior member of rescue operation’s medical team said on Sunday.

A military helicopter believed to be carrying rescued schoolboys takes off near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their soccer coach earlier on Sunday.

(This story was corrected to show four boys, not six, have exited cave.)

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson

