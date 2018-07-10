FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018

Last five trapped in Thai cave will be brought out 'at the same time': rescue chief

BANGKOK/CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Jesada Chokedamrongsuk, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Health speaks during a news conference at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at about 10:08 a.m. local time (0308 GMT).

“All five will be brought out at the same time today,” he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.

