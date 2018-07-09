Operation to rescue boys trapped in Thai cave resumes: officials

BANGKOK (Reuters) - An operation to rescue a group of Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave resumed on Monday, said several officials with knowledge of the operation at the Tham Luang cave in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai.

A military helicopter flies the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Nine members of the “Wild Boars” team are still inside the Tham Luang cave after foreign and Thai divers guided four boys out safely late on Sunday.